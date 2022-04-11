UP: 2 killed, 7 injured after pickup vehicle rams into dumper

Two members of a family were killed and seven others injured after a pickup vehicle collided with a dumper here on the Etawah-Kanpur National Highway on Monday morning, police said.

The accident took place when the pickup vehicle travelling to Unnao from Delhi collided with a dumper near Nai Mandi under the Friend's Colony police station area, Circle Officer (City) Amit Kumar said.

Ram Sajeevan (69) and his son Sonu (20), residents of Azadpur in Delhi, died on the spot, police said, adding that seven others travelling in the pickup vehicle, including the driver, were injured and rushed to the district hospital, Kumar said.

Later, three people who were seriously injured were referred to the Saifai Medical College hospital, Kumar added.

