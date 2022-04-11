2 killed, one injured as car crashes into bridge in UP
Two people were killed and one seriously injured after their car crashed into a bridge here on the Delhi-Haridwar national highway, police said on Monday. The deceased identified as Sonu (29) and Ravi (28), while 26-year-old Ankit was injured. All were residents of Panipat, Station House Officer Ashutosh Kumar said. The accident took place when the three friends were going to Haridwar to take a bath in Ganga, the SHO said. Ankit was rushed to the hospital, he said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the SHO added.
