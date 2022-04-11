Left Menu

Oman-India joint fund invests Rs 75 cr in Senco Gold

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-04-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 16:49 IST
Oman-India joint fund invests Rs 75 cr in Senco Gold
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A private equity fund manager sponsored by the Oman Investment Authority and State Bank of India on Monday said it has invested Rs 75 crore in Kolkata-based jewellery retailer Senco Gold.

The investment of Rs 75 crore by Oman India Joint Investment Fund II (OIJIF II) will be through equity for a minority stake, according to a statement.

The funds raised will be utilised to make Senco an omnichannel jewellery brand of national level, according to a statement.

This is part of Senco Gold's pre-IPO plans, and the company is planning to file its Initial Public Offer documents soon.

''With the pandemic now receding, Senco is well-positioned for an expansion of its showroom network as well as building its digital presence,'' Senco Gold managing director and CEO Suvankar Sen said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
3
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
4
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022