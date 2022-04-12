Left Menu

Andhra govt announces ex-gratia to kin of train mishap victims

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-04-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 16:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of five persons killed in a train mishap in the Srikakulam district.

The five, passengers of Silchar-bound Guwahati Express, were run over by Konark Express near Batuva railway station late on Monday night.

Another passenger was seriously injured and shifted to a hospital in Visakhapatnam for better treatment, police said.

The six were general passengers of Guwahati-bound superfast express and had got down onto the adjoining track, to get fresh air, when their train stopped near a gate.

The train came to a halt after some passengers pulled the alarm chain on noticing smoke in one of the bogies.

The Konark Express coming in the opposite direction ran over these passengers, killing five of them on the spot.

Two of them were identified as residents of Assam.

The injured person was identified as a resident of the Brahmaputra in Odisha.

Railway authorities were trying to establish the identity of the other victims.

Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the tragedy and announced the ex-gratia, a CMO release here said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

