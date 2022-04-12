Left Menu

India, UK discuss steps in implementing Enhanced Cyber Security Partnership

They reiterated their commitment to a joint programme of action and next steps in implementing the Enhanced Cyber Security Partnership agreed upon by the two prime ministers in May 2021, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 18:43 IST
India and the UK on Tuesday reiterated their commitment to a joint programme of action and next steps in implementing the Enhanced Cyber Security Partnership, agreed upon by the prime ministers of the two countries last year. On April 11-12, 2022, India and the United Kingdom (UK) held their Annual Cyber Dialogue in London, with the Indian delegation led by Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary (Cyber Diplomacy Division, Ministry of External Affairs), and the UK delegation led by Will Middleton (Cyber Director, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office). The meeting was attended by senior officials from several government ministries.

Both sides welcomed the substantial bilateral engagement which covered cyber governance, deterrence and mutual resilience, a Ministry of External Affairs statement said. They reiterated their commitment to a joint programme of action and next steps in implementing the Enhanced Cyber Security Partnership agreed upon by the two prime ministers in May 2021, it said. PTI ASK SRY

