MCX ties up with Chittagong Stock Exchange to launch Bangladesh's first commex

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) on Tuesday said it will help in setting up the first commodity exchange in Bangladesh in association with Chittagong Stock Exchange.

The country's largest commodities exchange signed a consultancy agreement with Bangladesh's bourse to help establish Bangladesh's first commodity derivatives platform.

Under the agreement, MCX shall assist and provide consultancy services in areas of products, clearing and settlement, trading, warehousing, regulatory aspects, among others to the new exchange, it added. Chittagong Stock Exchange, the first automated bourse in Bangladesh, began trading in October 1995 through the cry-out trading system and was converted into a demutualised exchange in 2013.

