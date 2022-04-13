Left Menu

Aluminium futures fall on low demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 13:24 IST
Aluminium futures fall on low demand
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aluminium prices on Wednesday fell by 70 paise to Rs 268.80 per kg in futures market as participants trimmed their positions on a low trend in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in April declined by 70 paise or 0.26 per cent to Rs 268.80 per kg in 2,778 lots.

Analysts said cutting down of positions by participants, on easing demand from consuming industries, mainly kept aluminium prices lower here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022