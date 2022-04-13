Aluminium futures fall on low demand

Aluminium prices on Wednesday fell by 70 paise to Rs 268.80 per kg in futures market as participants trimmed their positions on a low trend in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in April declined by 70 paise or 0.26 per cent to Rs 268.80 per kg in 2,778 lots.

Analysts said cutting down of positions by participants, on easing demand from consuming industries, mainly kept aluminium prices lower here.

