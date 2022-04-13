Left Menu

Infosys shares climb ahead of Q4 earning announcements

The share price of India's second-largest IT firm Infosys was trading 0.43 per cent higher in the afternoon session on Wednesday ahead of the fourth quarter earning announcements.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-04-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 13:25 IST
Infosys shares climb ahead of Q4 earning announcements
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The share price of India's second-largest IT firm Infosys was trading 0.43 per cent higher in the afternoon session on Wednesday ahead of the fourth quarter earning announcements. Trading in Infosys shares started on a positive note at Rs 1759.45 at the BSE against its previous day's close at Rs 1741.45.

At 1.06 pm, Infosys was trading 0.43 per cent higher at Rs 1748.90. Infosys was trading in the positive despite weakness in the market. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 208.93 points or 0.36 per cent down at 58,367.44 points.

Infosys is scheduled to announce its earnings for the fourth quarter and also the full year 2021-22 later in the day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022