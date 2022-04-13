Left Menu

China trying out reduced quarantine for some groups in eight cities - media

China is trying out reduced quarantine times for overseas arrivals and close contacts of positive cases in eight cities, in a potential easing of some of the world's most stringent pandemic entry controls, financial media outlet Caixin reported.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 13-04-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 14:28 IST
China trying out reduced quarantine for some groups in eight cities - media
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China is trying out reduced quarantine times for overseas arrivals and close contacts of positive cases in eight cities, in a potential easing of some of the world's most stringent pandemic entry controls, financial media outlet Caixin reported. Shanghai and Guangzhou are among the cities picked by the State Council for a trial that will see quarantine times reduced to 10 days from 14 days currently, plus seven days of health monitoring with regular testing as before, Caixin said.

The State Council did not immediately respond to a request for comment. While many major economies have began to ease COVID controls in a bid to live with the virus, China has kept in place strict measures and has sharply reduced transport links with other countries as part of efforts to halt the spread of the virus.

Shanghai is in the midst of China's worse outbreak since the virus emerged in Wuhan in late 2019, reporting more than 25,000 local cases on Wednesday even after locking down the city of 25 million people. Restrictions were eased in 7,000 areas of the city on Tuesday. The trial will help authorities to better understand how antigen testing can be used in pandemic controls and to better determine the optimal isolation period, Caixin said.

Shanghai has reduced loads on international flights by foreign airlines at 40%, down from 75% previously in a bid to reduce imported cases, sources told Reuters last week. The other cities in the trial are Chengdu, Dalian, Suzhou, Ningbo, Xiamen and Qingdao.

Caixin said the trial should have begun on April 11, but it appears it is being rolled out in a piecemeal fashion. A staff member of a quarantine hotel in the southern coastal city of Xiamen said their hotel was selected for the 10-day quarantine trial, but staff at several other hotels in the city and one in Shanghai said they had not been notified of any changes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022