Left Menu

Cabinet approves MoU between SEBI and Manitoba Securities Commission, Canada

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the signing of a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Manitoba Securities Commission, Canada.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 15:57 IST
Cabinet approves MoU between SEBI and Manitoba Securities Commission, Canada
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the signing of a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Manitoba Securities Commission, Canada. The agreement seeks a formal basis for cross-border cooperation in the area of securities regulations, would facilitate mutual assistance, contribute towards efficient performance of supervisory functions, aid in imparting technical domain knowledge and enable effective enforcement of the laws and regulations governing securities markets, according to an official statement released after the cabinet meeting.

The MoU would also make investors from Manitoba eligible for registration as an FPI with SEBI. Around 20 Manitoba-based Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) with total Assets Under Custody of Rs 2,665 crore are expected to benefit from this deal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022