Gold jumps Rs 435; silver zooms Rs 1,331

Gold prices in the national capital on Wednesday jumped Rs 435 to Rs 52,941 per 10 grams, reflecting a rally in international precious metal prices and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal finished at Rs 52,506 per 10 grams.

Silver also zoomed by Rs 1,331 to Rs 69,179 per kg from Rs 67,848 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee declined 3 paise to close at 76.18 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,974 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.62 per ounce.

''Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.34 per cent up at USD 1,974 per ounce on Wednesday,'' HDFC Securities Retail Research Analyst Dilip Parmar said.

