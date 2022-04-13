JCO killed, 2 soldiers injured as army vehicle falls into gorge in J&K's Poonch

A junior commissioned officer (JCO) of the army was killed and two soldiers injured when the vehicle in which they were travelling skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

The accident took place near Gorah post in Balnoi area of Mankote sector at around 5.30 pm when the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a blind curve, they said.

A rescue operation was immediately launched and the three soldiers in the vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital where the JCO was declared dead, according to officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)