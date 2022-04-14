Left Menu

UK retailer Dunelm quarterly sales surge as stores reopen

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-04-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 11:50 IST
Dunelm Image Credit: Wikipedia
Dunelm said on Thursday its total sales jumped in the third quarter, as the British homeware retailer benefited from the reopening of stores after coronavirus curbs were eased.

The company, which sells furnishings ranging from cushions and bedding to kitchen equipment, reported a 69% increase in sales at 399 million pounds ($524.17 million) for the 13 weeks ended on March 26, 2022.

($1 = 0.7612 pounds)

