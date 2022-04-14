Left Menu

Maha: Petrol sold for Rs 1 per litre in Solapur to protest rising prices

To protest against rising prices of petroleum products and also to mark Dr B R Ambedkars birth anniversary, a local organization sold petrol at just Rs 1 per litre to 500 persons in Maharashtras Solapur city on Thursday.Every buyer was given only a litre of the fuel.

PTI | Solapur | Updated: 14-04-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 22:14 IST
Maha: Petrol sold for Rs 1 per litre in Solapur to protest rising prices
  • Country:
  • India

To protest against rising prices of petroleum products and also to mark Dr B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary, a local organization sold petrol at just Rs 1 per litre to 500 persons in Maharashtra's Solapur city on Thursday.

Every buyer was given only a litre of the fuel. Still, people thronged the petrol pump, leading to serpentine queues. Police were also deployed to control the crowd.

The program had been organized by Dr Ambedkar Students and Youth Panthers. ''Inflation has risen sharply. The price of petrol has reached Rs 120 per litre under the Narendra Modi government. So to give relief to people and celebrate Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary, we decided to give petrol at the rate of one rupee,'' said Mahesh Sarvagoda, the outfit's state unit leader. ''If a small organization like ours can provide relief to 500 people, the government should also provide relief,'' he added. ''I was happy to buy petrol at this price. I saved a bit of money amid inflation which is scaling new heights every day,'' said one buyer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
4
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022