6 dead, 3 injured in vehicle-truck collision in Jodhpur

Six people, including two women and a child, died and three others were injured when a vehicle carrying them rammed into a truck in the district, police said on Friday.

The victims were on their way to Nagana temple near Kalyanpura in Barmer district, police said.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed grief over the incident. In his tweet, he termed the incident unfortunate and expressed his condolences for the deceased. According to the police, the vehicle rammed into the truck from behind near Bilara in Jodhpur at 1.00 am in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The villagers rushed to the spot and informed the police. \R "By the time the victims were taken out, three had already died in the vehicle itself and six others were rushed to the hospital at Bilara, where three out of the six injured died during treatment and the remaining are undergoing treatment", the District Magistrate Himanshu Gupta said. All victims were resident of Churu district, he said.

