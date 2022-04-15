Left Menu

6 dead, 3 injured in vehicle-truck collision in Jodhpur

Six people, including two women and a child, died and three others were injured when a vehicle carrying them rammed into a truck in the district, police said on Friday.The victims were on their way to Nagana temple near Kalyanpura in Barmer district, police said.Chief minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed grief over the incident.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 15-04-2022 12:30 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 12:28 IST
6 dead, 3 injured in vehicle-truck collision in Jodhpur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six people, including two women and a child, died and three others were injured when a vehicle carrying them rammed into a truck in the district, police said on Friday.

The victims were on their way to Nagana temple near Kalyanpura in Barmer district, police said.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed grief over the incident. In his tweet, he termed the incident unfortunate and expressed his condolences for the deceased. According to the police, the vehicle rammed into the truck from behind near Bilara in Jodhpur at 1.00 am in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The villagers rushed to the spot and informed the police. \R "By the time the victims were taken out, three had already died in the vehicle itself and six others were rushed to the hospital at Bilara, where three out of the six injured died during treatment and the remaining are undergoing treatment", the District Magistrate Himanshu Gupta said. All victims were resident of Churu district, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022