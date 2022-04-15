Left Menu

HDFC moved NCLT against SITI Networks claiming default of Rs 296 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 19:26 IST
HDFC moved NCLT against SITI Networks claiming default of Rs 296 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) has moved insolvency tribunal NCLT against the country's leading multi-system operator SITI Networks Ltd for an alleged default of Rs 296 crore.

SITI Networks has received a notice issued by the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal over the petition filed by HDFCL, the Essel group firm said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

''The company has received the notice of the said case on April 13, 2022,'' the Essel group firm said adding it ''is compiling information to verify the facts claimed in the said petition filed by HDFC.

HDFC, in the petition filed under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), has claimed a total default of Rs 296.06 crore, with respect to the financial facility provided by it.

''In the said petition filed under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 read with Rule 4 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Rules, 2016, HDFC has allegedly claimed that the total amount in default with respect to the financial facility is Rs 296,06,48,008/- as on January 31, 2022,'' it said.

Earlier on March 30, 2022, SITI Networks had informed the exchanges that it had been made aware about a petition filed before the NCLT by HDFC.

SITI Networks, formerly known as SITI Cable Network, is a part of the Essel Group. It provides its cable services in at 580 locations and adjoining areas, reaching out to over 11.3 million digital customers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022