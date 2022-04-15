Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2100 hours: DCM2 BIZ-FUND-BONDS Fund raising via debt placement hits 6-yr low at Rs 5.88 lakh cr in FY22 New Delhi: Fund raising by listed companies through private placement of corporate bonds plunged to a six-year low in 2021-22 to Rs 5.88 lakh crore owing to good performance of the equities and aggressive fund disbursal by banks at lower interest rate.

DCM25 BIZ-TELECOM-GUIDELINES Govt plans to mandate telecom infra installation inside housing projects New Delhi: The government is planning to mandate installation of telecom infrastructure inside housing projects and premises by making changes in the national building code and model building bye-laws, according to draft Right of Way guidelines issued by the Department of Telecom. DCM15 BIZ-IDBIBANK-MD-SALARY IDBI Bank seeks shareholders nod for 10-fold hike in MD & CEO salary New Delhi: Private lender IDBI Bank has proposed a nearly 10-fold hike in the salary of its managing director and CEO Rakesh Sharma who had been instrumental in bringing the bank out of the RBI's restrictive prompt corrective action (PCA) framework.

DCM23 BIZ-SITI NETWORK HDFC moved NCLT against SITI Networks claiming default of Rs 296 cr New Delhi: Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) has moved insolvency tribunal NCLT against the country's leading multi-system operator SITI Networks Ltd for an alleged default of Rs 296 crore.

DCM8 BIZ-COAL-POWER Coal supply to power plants rises 25% in FY22 New Delhi: Coal supply to electricity generating plants increased by 24.5 per cent to 677.67 million tonnes in FY22 compared to that of the preceding fiscal, the government data said on Friday.

DCM1 BIZ-GOYAL-WHEAT Egypt approves India as wheat supplier: Goyal New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said Egypt, which is one of the largest importers of wheat from Ukraine and Russia, has approved India as a wheat supplier.

