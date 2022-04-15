Left Menu

IndiGo appoints Vikram Mehta, ex-IAF Chief B S Dhanoa as independent non-executive directors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 21:45 IST
IndiGo appoints Vikram Mehta, ex-IAF Chief B S Dhanoa as independent non-executive directors
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo on Friday appointed former Shell India chairman Vikram Singh Mehta and former Indian Air Force (IAF) chief B S Dhanoa as independent non-executive directors.

Their appointment is ''subject to receipt of security clearance from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and approval of the members of the company,'' IndiGo said in a statement.

Mehta will replace Anupam Khanna, whose second term came to an end on March 26, and Dhanoa will replace former SEBI chief M Damodaran, who is stepping down on May 3, it said.

Dhanoa was IAF chief between January 1, 2017 and September 30, 2019, and Mehta was chairman of Shell Group of companies in India between 1994-2012.

Mehta is currently chairman and distinguished fellow of Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CESP).

Ronojoy Dutta, Whole Time Director and CEO of IndiGo, said, “Mr Mehta brings years of experience running major corporations and a wealth of knowledge from working on some of the leading Boards in India.” ''We will gain immensely from Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa's exemplary leadership and crisis management skills. We look forward to the guidance and counsel of these two very special people,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022