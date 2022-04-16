Left Menu

Juventus and others cleared after financial crimes trial

Updated: 16-04-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 11:42 IST
Juventus, Napoli and nine other Italian clubs were cleared of wrongdoing by the Italian soccer federation following a trial for alleged financial crimes.

Prosecutors investigated whether the clubs cashed in on illegal commissions from the transfer and loan of players. They also looked into nonexistent transactions that could be deemed false accounting.

Juventus and Napoli presidents Andrea Agnelli and Aurelio De Laurentiis were among individuals investigated.

However, the FIGC released a statement on Friday saying its court “acquitted everyone, definitively pronouncing them so.” The 11 clubs deferred to the disciplinary commission were Serie A sides Juventus, Napoli, Sampdoria and Genoa, and lower-league teams Empoli, Pro Vercelli, Parma, Pisa, Chievo, Novara and Pescara.

