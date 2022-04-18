EXPERTIA AI raises USD 1.2 mn funding led by Chiratae Ventures, Endiya Partners

EXPERTIA AI, deeptech virtual recruitment platform, has raised USD 1.2 million in seed funding led by Chiratae Ventures and Endiya Partners with participation from Entrepreneur First and angel investor Archana Priyadarshini.

The funds will be used for assembling a team of AI (Artificial Intelligence) researchers and software engineers, and creating brand, product awareness in the Indian market, according to a statement.

''Entrepreneur First, the UK-based Talent Investor, has doubled down on their previous pre-seed funding into the startup last March,'' the statement said.

EXPERTIA AI offers a one-click hiring solution to SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) helping them automatically source and identify top ten candidates from a pool of applicants invited from 25 plus job boards.

Businesses are encouraged to connect their company website with their Expertia Career Page to collect all applicants to a smart centralised talent pool, helping them find relevant profiles across all open positions instantaneously.

EXPERTIA AI was founded in 2021 by Akshay Gugnani, Research Scholar from IBM and MIT and serial entrepreneur Kanishk Shukla, who successfully exited Koovs.com post its listing on AIM/LSE.

At present, Expertia AI has over 500 companies, 1,000 recruiters and over 1,00,000 professionals actively using the platform to automate sourcing of qualified candidates and relevant jobs.

