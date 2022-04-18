Left Menu

BMW launches X4 Silver Shadow Edition; price starts at Rs 71.9 lakh

German luxury carmaker BMW on Monday launched the Silver Shadow Edition of its X4 model with price starting at Rs 71.9 lakh ex-showroom.Locally produced at BMW Group plant in Chennai, the new exclusive edition comes in both petrol and diesel engine options.The petrol engine variant has a 2-litre engine with a power of 252 hp and is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 6.6 seconds.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 13:54 IST
German luxury carmaker BMW on Monday launched the 'Silver Shadow Edition' of its X4 model with price starting at Rs 71.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Locally produced at BMW Group plant in Chennai, the new exclusive edition comes in both petrol and diesel engine options.

The petrol engine variant has a 2-litre engine with a power of 252 hp and is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 6.6 seconds. It is priced at Rs 71.9 lakh, the company said in a statement.

Whereas, the diesel engine option has a 3-litre engine with 265 hp and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 5.8 seconds. It is priced at Rs 73.9 lakh (all prices ex-showroom), it added.

These can be booked online through its website Monday onwards, the company said.

