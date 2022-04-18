Battery startup Log9 Materials partners with Pi Beam for last-mile delivery operations

Advanced battery tech firm Log9 Materials has partnered with Chennai-based EV ecosystem startup Pi Beam for the latter's last-mile delivery operations. As a part of this collaboration, Log9 Materials will deliver a large number of electric three-wheeler cargo Rage+ RapidEV fleets powered by Log9's fast-charging RapidX batteries, a statement said on Monday.

The Rage+ RapidEV has been developed jointly by Faridabad-based EV maker Omega Seiki Mobility and Log9 Materials.

The company's InstaCharge battery technology will empower Pi Beam's fleets to have more uptime, efficiency, and better return on investment vis-à-vis their last-mile delivery operations, Log9 said.

Pi Beam offers end-to-end micro-mobility sustainable EV solutions along with data-driven analytics, particularly to augment productivity in last-mile logistics and transportation space.

Moreover, Log9 said, data-driven analytics from these RapidEV fleets will enable Pi Beam to optimise their route planning for hyper-local last-mile deliveries, it said.

''We are happy to partner with Pi Beam to empower their delivery operations with the Rage+ RapidEVs electric 3-wheelers powered by Log9's battery packs and InstaCharge technology,'' said Akshay Singhal, Founder and CEO, Log9 Materials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)