Maha: Testing of EVs for tourist transportation at Ellora Caves complex underway, says ASI

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 18-04-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 17:30 IST
Trials are underway to deploy electric vehicles for tourist transportation at the renowned Ellora Caves complex in Aurangabad in Maharashtra, an official said on Monday.

He said the firm implementing the scheme at the world heritage site, some 30 kilometres from here, is testing two EVs and the results would be known in a few days.

The Ellora complex, comprising Hindu, Buddhist and Jain caves spread over 2.2 square kilometres, is visited by thousands of people and the electric service plan was initiated by the Archeological Survey of India through an agency.

The plan is to operate 20 vehicles with 7-seat and 15 seat capacities, including five AC buses, and the deadline for starting it was January this year, which has been delayed due to technical issues, the official informed.

''The topography of this world heritage site is not even. Therefore, the agency is testing a couple of vehicles with full load etc. We are also proposing tarred roads in the area for smooth rides. All this may take some time,'' said Superintendent Archeologist Milan Kumar Chauley.

