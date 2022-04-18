Left Menu

SJVN achieves financial closure for 66-MW hydro electric project in Himachal Pradesh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 20:14 IST
SJVN achieves financial closure for 66-MW hydro electric project in Himachal Pradesh

State-owned SJVN on Monday said the Himachal Pradesh State Co-Operative Bank will provide a loan of nearly Rs 500 crore for setting up a 66 MW hydro electric project in Himachal Pradesh.

In a regulatory filing, SJVN said it ''has achieved financial closure by signing of loan agreement amounting to Rs 494 crore with Himachal Pradesh State Co-Operative Bank for development of 66 MW Dhaulasidh REP (DSHEP) coming under Hamirpur and Kangra District of Himachal Pradesh.'' The total project cost of Rs 688 crore is to be financed through a debt equity ratio of 80:20, it added.

Financial closure is a stage of project development when all the conditions of a financing agreement are fulfilled prior to initial availability of funds by the financiers.

The project has already commenced construction activities since May 2021 and will generate 304 million units on completion at a tariff of Rs 4.46/kwh (kilowatt hour).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
2
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
3
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global
4
UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022