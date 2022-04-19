Left Menu

Savein raises Rs 30 cr

Fintech startup Savein on Tuesday said it has raised USD 4 million about Rs 30 crore from a clutch of investors based in Silicon Valley and Europe.Savein focuses on outpatient and elective healthcare procedures like dental, eye care, veterinary, diagnostics, dermatology, hair care, fertility, wellness and alternate therapies, among others.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 18:35 IST
Savein raises Rs 30 cr

Fintech startup Savein on Tuesday said it has raised USD 4 million (about Rs 30 crore) from a clutch of investors based in Silicon Valley and Europe.

Savein focuses on outpatient and elective healthcare procedures like dental, eye care, veterinary, diagnostics, dermatology, hair care, fertility, wellness and alternate therapies, among others. The Gurugram based startup has secured funding from institutional investors including Y-Combinator, 10X Group, Leonis VC, Goodwater Capital, Nordstar, Rebel Fund, Pioneer Fund, Soma Capital and SCM Advisors. The seed funding round also saw participation from Oliver Jung, Grant Park Ventures, Leblon Capital, Almagro GmbH, MyAsiaVC, Kube VC among others, it said.

''...We aim to utilise these funds for accelerating product development, strengthening in-house teams in engineering, product, data sciences, and sales while growing our network of healthcare practices across the country,'' Savein Founder and CEO Jitin Bhasin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022