Savein raises Rs 30 cr

Fintech startup Savein on Tuesday said it has raised USD 4 million (about Rs 30 crore) from a clutch of investors based in Silicon Valley and Europe.

Savein focuses on outpatient and elective healthcare procedures like dental, eye care, veterinary, diagnostics, dermatology, hair care, fertility, wellness and alternate therapies, among others. The Gurugram based startup has secured funding from institutional investors including Y-Combinator, 10X Group, Leonis VC, Goodwater Capital, Nordstar, Rebel Fund, Pioneer Fund, Soma Capital and SCM Advisors. The seed funding round also saw participation from Oliver Jung, Grant Park Ventures, Leblon Capital, Almagro GmbH, MyAsiaVC, Kube VC among others, it said.

''...We aim to utilise these funds for accelerating product development, strengthening in-house teams in engineering, product, data sciences, and sales while growing our network of healthcare practices across the country,'' Savein Founder and CEO Jitin Bhasin said.

