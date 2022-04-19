Report on 100% electrification of delivery fleet presented in DDC forum

A report on 100 per cent delivery fleet electrification in the city by 2030 was presented in Delhi Electric Vehicle Forum hosted by the city government's policy think tank DDC on Tuesday.

The report titled ‘Roadmap for 100 percent Delivery Electrification in Delhi: Unlocking Insights from the Deliver Electric Delhi Pilot’ provides insights from the implementation of the ‘Deliver Electric Delhi’ pilot project - initiated by DDC along with RMI and RMI India in June 2019.

It provides a roadmap that can lead to 100% electrification of last mile delivery service fleets in Delhi by 2030. The Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi, in collaboration with RMI India, co-hosted the third Delhi Electric Vehicle (EV) Forum to facilitate constructive dialogue and discussions between the government and various stakeholders of the EV ecosystem. The Delhi government has given the right incentives to bring together an entire Electric Vehicle ecosystem. It is now the turn of RWAs, commercial establishment owners and citizens to play their crucial roles in creating awareness and adding more EV charging infrastructure, said Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)