Left Menu

Avient Corp to buy DSM business unit for $1.5 bln

Avient, meanwhile, also said it plans to explore the sale of its distribution business, but did not provide additional details on the divestment.

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2022 11:55 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 11:50 IST
Avient Corp to buy DSM business unit for $1.5 bln

Specialized polymer materials maker Avient Corp said on Wednesday it has entered into an agreement with DSM to buy its material division for $1.48 billion.

The proposed sale of DSM's Protective Materials business comes after the Dutch specialty chemicals maker's announcement last year about exploring an exit for the division as it aimed at making sustainable food and health products. Avient's potential purchase deal includes all of DSM's Protective Materials activities, mainly consisting of Dyneema, DSM said in a separate statement, adding that the unit accounted for 335 million euros ($362.34 million) of the company's total annual net sales in 2021.

Financing for the transaction — expected to close later this year — is being provided by Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan, Avient said. Avient, meanwhile, also said it plans to explore the sale of its distribution business, but did not provide additional details on the divestment. ($1 = 0.9246 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States
2
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global
3
Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-level probe underway

Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-leve...

 India
4
Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022