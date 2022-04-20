Left Menu

FTSE 100 flat as miners offset gains in consumer staples, financial stocks

Rio Tinto fell 2.7% after the iron ore major posted lower-than-expected shipments in the first quarter and warned of risks from sustained high inflation, a resurgence of COVID-19 lockdowns in China and a prolonged Russia-Ukraine war. The broader mining index dipped 1.7%. The domestically-focused midcap FTSE 250 index declined 0.1%, pulled down by fund manager Quilter which dropped 3% after posting lower quarterly assets under management and administration.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-04-2022 13:03 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 13:00 IST
London's FTSE 100 was flat on Wednesday, as gains in consumer staples and financial stocks were offset by losses in heavyweight commodity and pharmaceutical shares. The blue-chip index was largely unchanged. Rio Tinto fell 2.7% after the iron ore major posted lower-than-expected shipments in the first quarter and warned of risks from sustained high inflation, a resurgence of COVID-19 lockdowns in China and a prolonged Russia-Ukraine war.

The broader mining index dipped 1.7%. Oil majors BP and Shell slipped 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively, while drugmaker AstraZeneca lost 0.8% to become the biggest drag on the index.

Dove soap maker Unilever rose 1% to provide the biggest boost to the index, while banks gained 0.8%, as UK's 10-year gilt yield climbed above 2% for the first time since late 2015. The domestically-focused midcap FTSE 250 index declined 0.1%, pulled down by fund manager Quilter which dropped 3% after posting lower quarterly assets under management and administration.

