FTSE 100 flat as miners offset gains in consumer staples, financial stocks

London's FTSE 100 was flat on Wednesday, as gains in consumer staples and financial stocks were offset by losses in heavyweight commodity and pharmaceutical shares. The blue-chip index was largely unchanged. Rio Tinto fell 2.7% after the iron ore major posted lower-than-expected shipments in the first quarter and warned of risks from sustained high inflation, a resurgence of COVID-19 lockdowns in China and a prolonged Russia-Ukraine war.

The broader mining index dipped 1.7%. Oil majors BP and Shell slipped 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively, while drugmaker AstraZeneca lost 0.8% to become the biggest drag on the index.

Dove soap maker Unilever rose 1% to provide the biggest boost to the index, while banks gained 0.8%, as UK's 10-year gilt yield climbed above 2% for the first time since late 2015. The domestically-focused midcap FTSE 250 index declined 0.1%, pulled down by fund manager Quilter which dropped 3% after posting lower quarterly assets under management and administration.

