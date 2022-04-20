IG International forms JV with Italy's RK Growers to produce kiwi in Arunachal Pradesh

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-04-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 18:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Fresh fruit importer IG International on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with Italy's RK Growers to form a joint venture with an investment of Rs 100 crore for growing red and gold kiwis in Arunachal Pradesh.

The 50:50 joint venture, Fresh Genetics India, was formed to become the world's leading fruit genetics firm of multiple cultivars of kiwis, IG International said in a statement.

''We have formed this JV with a total investment of Rs 100 crore. Initially, we are planning to grow kiwi in 50 hectares in Arunachal Pradesh,'' IG International Director of Finance and Operations Tarun Arora told PTI.

After kiwi, the JV is also planning to expand on cultivars of grapes, apples and many more, the statement said.

''With this JV, we envision being the stewards of fruit genetic science and breeding for kiwis, apples and grapes in the world. Our partnership would also propel India to become one of the prime exporters of first-grade kiwis in the world,'' Arora said.

