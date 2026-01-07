Left Menu

Arunachal Governor Pushes for Tech-Driven Policing and Cybersecurity

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik emphasized technology-led policing and strong border management for public security in the state. He discussed challenges and advocated for the use of geo-spatial tools and cybersecurity. Additionally, he praised the state's anti-drug campaign for protecting youth and society.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik has called for an overhaul in policing and law enforcement strategies, emphasizing the need for technology integration to ensure public safety in the northeastern state. During discussions with Home Minister Mama Natung at Lok Bhavan, he stressed the urgency of addressing emerging challenges.

Governor Parnaik highlighted the critical role of geo-spatial tools in governance and pointed out the growing necessity to enhance cybersecurity measures to protect citizens in this digital age. He underscored the importance of community awareness to provide a robust security framework.

In addition to advocating for technology-driven approaches, Parnaik commended the local government's active campaign against drug abuse. He emphasized the need for proactive measures, strong supervision, and effective coordination at the district level for safeguarding the youth and preserving the state's social integrity.

