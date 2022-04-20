Gurgram security firm faces licence cancellation after losing almost a crore in cash to robbers

Gurugram Police have recommended cancellation of the licence of the private security firm which lost almost Rs 1 crore to robbers two days back while carrying it in a van after collecting it from a bank, officials said on Wednesday. The police have found security firm M/s S&IB Pvt Ltd in violation of several practices laid down in the ‘Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act 2005’, and rules of Haryana Private Security, they said. In a press release, the police said that the Eeco van which was used to transport the cash did not comply with any of the design specifications prescribed in the Schedule. They said the van had no cash compartment grills, no cash box, no wire mesh installed in the windows or on the windscreen of the car, no CCTV, and no alarm/hooter with GSM-based auto dialler system. The van had no armed security guard, and had only three persons guarding the cash (including the driver) as against five stipulated, they said.

The police said the van was found to have its windows down an all cash was kept in “loose bags”. Citing all these alleged lapses, DCP East Virender Vij recommended the ADGP Law & order-cum-Controlling Authority, Private Security Agencies, Haryana, Panchkula, to cancel the firm’s licence. Vij also recommended that the firm be blacklisted. Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran said that the bank which had contracted the company for transportation of the cash should have exercised due diligence in supervising the cash transportation. She has instructed the DCPs to reach out to banks in Gurugram and ensure private security companies’ compliance with the cash transportation Activities Rules 2019.

A security agency van was robbed on Monday of Rs 96.32 lakh in cash in broad daylight. The investigation so far has revealed that the robbers had fled through Hero Honda Chowk after robbing the cash, police said. A CCTV footage has shown the robbers taking one of the roads off the intersection, but they couldn’t be tracked further.

It was also revealed that the robbers had come in a black colour Alto car with a fake number plate. They waited at Subhash Chowk for an hour before robbing the van, police said.

“Our teams are on it and the accused will be nabbed soon,” Vij said.

