Left Menu

Miners drag FTSE 100 lower after downbeat earnings; Ibstock tops FTSE 250

London's FTSE 100 slipped on Thursday weighed down by underwhelming earnings from mining companies, while gains in airline stocks and brick maker Ibstock helped the midcap index stay afloat. The blue-chip index edged 0.1% lower.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-04-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 14:34 IST
Miners drag FTSE 100 lower after downbeat earnings; Ibstock tops FTSE 250
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London's FTSE 100 slipped on Thursday weighed down by underwhelming earnings from mining companies, while gains in airline stocks and brick maker Ibstock helped the midcap index stay afloat.

The blue-chip index edged 0.1% lower. Mining stocks fell 4.2%, led by a 6.7% decline in Anglo American after the company lowered its production outlook due to inflation.

"The earnings season is probably the focus at the minute," said Ian Williams, economist and strategist at Peel Hunt. "With wage costs and raw material costs going up as well as supply chain disruptions... the risk to earnings forecast is very much from the cost line rather than the revenue line."

BHP Group fell 1.4% after the world's largest listed miner reported weaker-than-expected iron ore production for the March quarter due to a pandemic-related labour crunch. Antofagasta lost 7.5% as the Chilean miner's first-quarter copper production fell 24% year-on-year to 138,800 tonnes hit by continued drought and lower grades.

Meanwhile, investor focus was also on comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde due later in the day. "We're in a bit of a no man's land currently waiting for more guidance on central bank monetary policy, the view that seems to be shifting on a daily basis," Williams said.

Defensive consumer staple stocks such as Diageo, Unilever and drugmaker AstraZeneca gained between 1% and 2%, limiting losses on the FTSE 100 index. The domestically focused midcap FTSE 250 index rose 0.4%, with Wizz Air and Easyjet rising 5.1% and 3%, respectively.

U.S. peer United Airlines Holdings had unexpectedly forecast a profit for the second quarter on booming travel demand. Ibstock climbed 7.9% as the company forecast full-year performance ahead of its expectations.

Pest control services provider Rentokil Initial gained 2.9% on strong current-quarter momentum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
3
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022