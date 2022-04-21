RIL shares rally for third consecutive day; mcap nears Rs 19 lakh cr

Shares of Reliance Industries Limited continued to rally for the third day in a row on Thursday and further jumped over 2 per cent, with its market valuation nearing Rs 19 lakh crore mark.

The index heavyweight stock jumped 2.35 per cent to settle at Rs 2,782.15 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it climbed 2.58 per cent to its record high of Rs 2,788.80.

On the NSE, it went higher by 2.33 per cent to settle at Rs 2,782 apiece.

In three days, the stock has jumped 9.35 per cent.

Tracking gains in the stock price, the company's market valuation has jumped by Rs 1,60,734.45 crore in three days to reach Rs 18,82,104.45 crore on the BSE.

Reliance Industries was instrumental in the market rally on Thursday, becoming the biggest index contributor.

