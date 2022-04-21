Left Menu

RIL shares rally for third consecutive day; mcap nears Rs 19 lakh cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 17:35 IST
RIL shares rally for third consecutive day; mcap nears Rs 19 lakh cr
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Reliance Industries Limited continued to rally for the third day in a row on Thursday and further jumped over 2 per cent, with its market valuation nearing Rs 19 lakh crore mark.

The index heavyweight stock jumped 2.35 per cent to settle at Rs 2,782.15 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it climbed 2.58 per cent to its record high of Rs 2,788.80.

On the NSE, it went higher by 2.33 per cent to settle at Rs 2,782 apiece.

In three days, the stock has jumped 9.35 per cent.

Tracking gains in the stock price, the company's market valuation has jumped by Rs 1,60,734.45 crore in three days to reach Rs 18,82,104.45 crore on the BSE.

Reliance Industries was instrumental in the market rally on Thursday, becoming the biggest index contributor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
4
NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022