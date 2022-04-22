Left Menu

RBI imposes monetary penalty on Central Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said it has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 36 lakh on the Central Bank of India for non-compliance with certain regulatory directions.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-04-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 18:09 IST
RBI imposes monetary penalty on Central Bank of India
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said it has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 36 lakh on the Central Bank of India for non-compliance with certain regulatory directions. Central Bank of India has been penalised for non-compliance with certain directions issued by the RBI on 'Customer Protection-Limiting Liability of Customers in Unauthorised Electronic Banking Transactions'. The RBI issued the penalty order on 18th April 2022.

"This action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers," the RBI said in a statement. The statutory Inspection for Supervisory Evaluation of the bank was conducted by RBI with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2020 and the examination of the Risk Assessment Report, Inspection Report and all related correspondences pertaining to the same, revealed, inter alia, non-compliance with the aforesaid directions to the extent the bank failed to credit (shadow reversal) the amount involved in the unauthorised electronic transaction to the customer's account within 10 working days from the date of notification by the customer, the RBI said.

In furtherance to the same, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why a penalty should not be imposed on it for failure to comply with the said directions, as stated therein. After considering the bank's reply to the notice, oral submissions made in the personal hearing and examination of additional submissions made by it, RBI came to the conclusion that the aforesaid charge of non-compliance with the aforesaid RBI directions were substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty, to the extent of non-compliance with such directions, the RBI added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
2
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022