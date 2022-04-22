Left Menu

Tata Metaliks Q4 profit falls 30 pc to Rs 52 crore

Tata Metaliks on Friday posted a 30 per cent fall in its net profit to Rs 52.46 crore for the quarter ended March owing to increased expenses. Its total income during the said quarter, however, rose to Rs 814.65 crore compared to Rs 663.64 crore in the year-ago period.

Tata Metaliks on Friday posted a 30 per cent fall in its net profit to Rs 52.46 crore for the quarter ended March owing to increased expenses. The company had clocked a Rs 74.99 crore net profit during January-March period of preceding 2020-21 fiscal, Tata Metaliks said in a BSE filing. Its total income during the said quarter, however, rose to Rs 814.65 crore compared to Rs 663.64 crore in the year-ago period. The total expenses were higher at Rs 772.29 crore as against Rs 539.71 crore a year ago.

