Tata Metaliks Q4 profit falls 30 pc to Rs 52 crore

Tata Metaliks on Friday posted a 30 per cent fall in its net profit to Rs 52.46 crore for the quarter ended March owing to increased expenses. The company had clocked a Rs 74.99 crore net profit during January-March period of preceding 2020-21 fiscal, Tata Metaliks said in a BSE filing. Its total income during the said quarter, however, rose to Rs 814.65 crore compared to Rs 663.64 crore in the year-ago period. The total expenses were higher at Rs 772.29 crore as against Rs 539.71 crore a year ago.

