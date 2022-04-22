China committed to joining Zambia creditor committee -IMF's Georgieva

China has committed to joining Zambia's creditor committee, International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday, amid complaints from Zambia's finance minister about delays to its debt restructuring. People's Bank of China governor Yi Gang said that China intended to co-chair the committee, two sources with knowledge of the International Monetary and Finance Committee meeting told Reuters.

Zambia became the first pandemic-era default in 2020 and is buckling under a debt burden of almost $32 billion, around 120% of GDP. "We were very pleased to hear from Governor Yi Gang... a very specific commitment to join the creditor committee on Zambia and work expeditiously for debt resolution," said Georgieva at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Spring Meetings.

She added that he had also committed to the Common Framework debt restructuring process, launched by the Group of 20 (G20) leading economies in 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Zambia's finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said at public events on Thursday that the debt restructuring process had "stalled" and that the Zambian team had "come here to complain".

An IMF spokesperson said that they did not have any more details of Yi's statement, noting that it was at a closed door meeting. "This augurs well, for coordination, in resolving debt for various African countries," Zimbabwe's finance minister Mthuli Ncube tweeted https://twitter.com/MthuliNcube/status/1517147119244636165 of the Chinese position.

Ethiopia and Chad also signed up to the Common Framework more than a year ago and have yet to receive debt relief. Kevin Daly at asset manager abrdn, who is part of the creditor committee of Eurobond holders involved in negotiating the debt restructuring, said IMF officials communicated on Thursday that Zambia's debt should be classed as at moderate risk of distress by the end of the proposed three-year IMF programme.

"That could imply some form of a larger than expected haircut," he said by phone on Friday, referring to a writedown on the value of the debt. "But the reality is that the Chinese are not going to accept large haircuts either, so there's got to be give and take in this process."

Zambia agreed a staff level agreement with the IMF in December on a three-year $1.4 billion extended credit facility. Zambian officials said that they would engage, or at least share information, with bondholders while Common Framework negotiations were underway, Daly said.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at a news conference on Thursday also called on China to join the debt restructuring process, along with other bilateral and private creditors. "I've called on China to specifically for example participate right away in a meeting for Zambia, that wishes to undergo debt restructuring. And I am hopeful that China will agree to play a more constructive role," Yellen said.

China and Chinese entities held $5.78 billion of Zambia's debt at the end of 2021, according to the most recent Zambian government data.

