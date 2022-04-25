Left Menu

Four Indian tourists killed in car-bus collision in Nepal

The Nepalese driver of the car Dil Bahadur Basnet, 36, of Khaireni in Tanhu district, was also killed in the accident, according to the police.The bus was heading towards Dhading from Kathmandu.Road accidents are very common in Nepal.

Four Indian tourists were among five people who were killed after their car collided head-on with a bus in Nepal's Dhading district, the police said on Monday.

The accident occurred on Sunday night along the Prithvi Highway in the Thakre area, police said.

The four Indian nationals were returning to Kathmandu after visiting Pokhara, a scenic city some 200 km from Kathmandu.

The deceased have been identified as Bimalchandra Agrawal, 40, Sadhana Agrawal, 35, Sandhya Agrawal, 40, Rakesh Agrawal, 55, from Uttar Pradesh. They died while undergoing treatment in a local hospital. The Nepalese driver of the car Dil Bahadur Basnet, 36, of Khaireni in Tanhu district, was also killed in the accident, according to the police.

The bus was heading towards Dhading from Kathmandu.

Road accidents are very common in Nepal. The country is mostly covered with mountains and most roads are narrow. Bus accidents in the country are generally blamed on poor roads.

