World military expenditure passes USD 2 trillion for 1st time; US on top: SIPRI

The global military expenditure has crossed the USD 2 trillion mark for the first time, with the US, the world's largest economy, being the top spender, Sweden-based defense think-tank SIPRI said on Monday.

In its latest report, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said that the total global military expenditure increased by 0.7 percent in real terms in 2021, to reach USD 2,113 billion.

"The five largest spenders in 2021 were the United States, China, India, the United Kingdom, and Russia, together accounting for 62 percent of expenditure," it said.

The report said that the world military spending continued to grow in 2021, reaching an all-time high of USD 2.1 trillion.

This was the seventh consecutive year that the spending on the military has increased, it said.

"Even amid the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, world military spending hit record levels," said Dr. Diego Lopes da Silva, Senior Researcher with SIPRI's Military Expenditure and Arms Production Programme.

"There was a slowdown in the rate of real-terms growth due to inflation. In nominal terms, however, military spending grew by 6.1 percent," the report issued by the Stockholm-based defense think-tank said.

As a result of a sharp economic recovery in 2021, the global military burden -- world military expenditure as a share of world gross domestic product (GDP) -- fell by 0.1 percentage point from 2.3 percent in 2020 to 2.2 percent in 2021.

The report said that US military spending amounted to USD 801 billion in 2021, a drop of 1.4 percent from 2020.

The US military burden decreased slightly from 3.7 percent of GDP in 2020 to 3.5 percent in 2021.

US funding for military research and development (R&D) rose by 24 percent between 2012 and 2021, while arms procurement funding fell by 6.4 percent over the same period.

In 2021 spending on both decreased. However, the drop in R&D spending (–1.2 percent) was smaller than that in arms procurement spending (–5.4 percent).

"The increase in R&D spending over the decade 2012–21 suggests that the United States is focusing more on next-generation technologies," said Alexandra Marksteiner, Researcher with SIPRI's Military Expenditure and Arms Production Programme.

"The US Government has repeatedly stressed the need to preserve the US military's technological edge over strategic competitors".

Meanwhile, Russia increased its military expenditure by 2.9 percent in 2021 to USD 65.9 billion at a time when it was building up its forces along the Ukrainian border, the SIPRI report said.

This was the third consecutive year of growth and Russia's military spending reached 4.1 percent of GDP in 2021.

"High oil and gas revenues helped Russia to boost its military spending in 2021. Russian military expenditure had been in decline between 2016 and 2019 as a result of low energy prices combined with sanctions in response to Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014," said Lucie Béraud-Sudreau, Director of SIPRI's Military Expenditure and Arms Production Programme.

The 'national defense' budget line, which accounts for around three-quarters of Russia's total military spending and includes funding for operational costs as well as arms procurement, was revised upwards over the year.

The final figure was USD 48.4 billion, 14 percent higher than had been budgeted at the end of 2020.

As it has strengthened its defenses against Russia, Ukraine's military spending has risen by 72 percent since the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Spending fell in 2021, to USD 5.9 billion, but still accounted for 3.2 percent of the country's GDP.

China, the world's second-largest spender, allocated an estimated USD 293 billion to its military in 2021, an increase of 4.7 percent compared with 2020, the report said.

China's military spending has grown for 27 consecutive years.

The 2021 Chinese budget was the first under the 14th Five-Year Plan, which runs until 2025, the report said.

India's military expenditure increased to USD 76.6 billion in 2021, marking a 0.9 percent hike over the 2020 figures, it said.

''India's military expenditure of USD 76.6 billion in 2021 was the third highest in the world. Its spending was up by 0.9 percent from 2020 and by 33 percent from 2012,'' the report issued by the Stockholm-based defense think-tank said.

Following initial approval of its 2021 budget, the Japanese government added USD 7.0 billion to military spending, the report said, adding that as a result, spending rose by 7.3 percent, to USD 54.1 billion in 2021, the highest annual increase since 1972.

Eight European North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) members reached the Alliance's target of spending 2 percent or more of GDP on their armed forces in 2021. This is one fewer than in 2020 but up from two in 2014.

Germany, the third-largest spender in Central and Western Europe, spent USD 56.0 billion on its military in 2021, or 1.3 percent of its GDP. Military spending was 1.4 percent lower compared with 2020 due to inflation, the report added.

