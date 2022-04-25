Leading bakery foods company Britannia Industries on Monday launched its first-ever co-created biscuit Marie Gold Jeera in Tamil Nadu.

The company has worked with 300 homemakers across the cross-section of Tamil Nadu to co-create a biscuit for the state.

The biscuit's key ingredient is Jeera, which is a favourite ingredient of the state, said a statement from Britannia Industries.

''Britannia Marie Gold in collaboration with Momspresso, has partnered with 300 local women homemakers in Tamil Nadu to co-create a new product for the state – Marie Gold Jeera. This is Britannia's first-ever co-created product with consumers for a specific region or state,'' it said.

Britannia Marie Gold reaches more than 90 per cent of households in Tamil Nadu and holds a dominant market leadership position, it added.

''This product innovation takes our special bond with the state of Tamil Nadu to an all new level, by launching our first ever co-created biscuit, Britannia Marie Gold Jeera, exclusively for TN and in partnership with TN's homemakers,'' said Britannia Industries Chief Marketing Officer Amit Doshi.

*** Syska Group aims Rs 250 crore revenue from fans segment * Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) brand Syska Group on Monday said it is witnessing robust growth momentum this year for its fan vertical, and has set a target of Rs 250 crore revenue gain.

The company is banking on pent-up demand from consumers as India will experience a hotter summer, said a statement from Syska Group.

''Syska will continue to increase its distribution network in general trade across Tier-1, 2, 3 cities and enhance its presence in modern trade in the country to cater the demands from the offline market,'' it said.

The brand is also optimising the availability of fans on the leading e-commerce platforms along with D2C for serving online customers with some exclusive products.

*** Great Learning for Business partners with various BFSI cos * Edtech player Great Learning on Monday said its enterprise arm, Great Learning for Business, has partnered with leading BFSI organisations, including Bajaj Finance, Bank of America, Societe Generale, to upskill their employees.

It has also partnered with Reserve Bank of India.

''Over 45 per cent of our enterprise learners base comes from the BFSI sector and we are focused on making them and their organisations adopt these technologies.

''Through Financial Services Academy, we aim to empower multiple BFSI companies by creating custom learning outcomes and journeys for their employees based on their business goals,'' Great Learning for Business Head Ritesh Malhotra said in a statement. BFSI refers to Banking, Financial Services and Insurance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)