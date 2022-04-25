OMRON Healthcare appoints Kotaro Suzuki as new MD

OMRON Healthcare India, a leading player in digital home blood pressure monitoring segment, on Monday said it has appointed Kotaro Suzuki as its new Managing Director.

Prior to this assignment, Suzuki has served in numerous senior leadership roles, including domestic and overseas sales, corporate strategy planning, product planning, across varied geographies during his more than 25-years long association with the healthcare business division of OMRON.

''India plays a significant role in OMRON Healthcare's APAC business expansion plan, and with Suzuki spearheading the business, we are confident of strengthening our growth and footprints in the country,'' OMRON Healthcare Singapore Pte Ltd Chief Operating Officer Frans Velkers said in a statement.

OMRON strives to realise its vision of ''Going For Zero'' through enhancing the usage of preventive care to minimise the occurrence of events within the cardiovascular, respiratory, and pain management domains, he added.

Suzuki's joining will lend more traction to this objective and will also lead to deepening ties with customers and stakeholders, Velkers said.

