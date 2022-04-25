Sarpanch killed, 6 others injured in road accident in J&K's Baramulla
Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, a sarpanch from Kupwara district, died on the spot while six others, including two policemen sustained injuries, officials said.Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.Pained by the unfortunate demise of Sarpanch, Fayaz Ahmad Bhat in a road accident at Baramulla.
A sarpanch was killed while six others, including two policemen, were injured after a State Road Transport Corporation bus collided head-on with a truck in Jammu and Kashmir's in Baramulla district on Monday, officials said. The accident took place at Tappar in Pattan area of the district, they said. Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, a sarpanch from Kupwara district, died on the spot while six others, including two policemen sustained injuries, officials said.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.
''Pained by the unfortunate demise of Sarpanch, Fayaz Ahmad Bhat in a road accident at Baramulla. My thoughts are with his family in this sad hour. Directed the district administration to ensure best possible treatment to the injured,'' Sinha said in a tweet.
