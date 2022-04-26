Left Menu

Business briefs

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-04-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 22:31 IST
Business briefs
  • Country:
  • India

Textile Commissioner Roop Rashi on Tuesday inaugurated the 'Craft Bazaar 2022' at the National Institute Fashion Technology here.

Pavan Godiawala, the director of the premier institute, was also present at the inauguration of the event, which was attended by 250 people on the inaugural day, as per a statement.

************* IFC ties up with Maharashtra govt for strengthening medical education, access to healthcare * World Bank group member IFC on Tuesday announced a tie-up with the government of Maharashtra to strengthen medical education in the state and help in boosting access to healthcare.

The Medical Education and Drugs Department (MEDD) and International Finance Corporation (IFC) have joined forces to prioritise healthcare projects with emphasis on medical education under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, as per an official statement.

************* Intercontinental Exchange to hire over 500 in India by year-end * The NYSE-listed Intercontinental Exchange on Tuesday said it will be hiring 500 people in the country to take its overall staffing to over 2,500 by the end of 2022.

The data services and technology company has invested USD 11 million in the last three years since entering India. It has offices in Hyderabad and Pune at present, a statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022