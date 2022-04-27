Left Menu

Fire at Bulandshahr dairy plant

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 27-04-2022 01:03 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 00:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A massive fire broke out Tuesday evening at a dairy plant in Siyana area here, official said. Several fire tenders have been engaged to douse the flames at Ananda Dairy, they said, adding there was no immediate report of any casualty.

Police, fire and administrative officials are at the spot to coordinate fire-fighting efforts, they said.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained immediately, they said, adding it was not yet clear if dairy employees were present in the affected area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

