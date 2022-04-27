Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa ups funding for investment spinoff by $245 mln

Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa, controlled by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim, said on Tuesday it would increase funding for a previously announced spinoff focusing on investments by around $245 million. The spinoff, announced last year, will be publicly traded and formed by current Inbursa subsidiaries Promotora Inbursa, S.A. de C.V. and Sinca Inbursa, S.A. de C.V., Capital Investment Fund, the group said in its quarterly results statement.

The subsidiaries are not currently listed on Mexico's main stock exchange, though Inbursa shares have gained 49% so far this year, making it Mexico's top-performing stock. A spokesman for the company did not disclose the reasoning behind its decision to increase investment in the new company, which now totals $1.47 billion including the fresh funding.

The spinoff's main focus will be to expand its investment portfolio, and "to accelerate and strengthen the development of companies and projects in various sectors," Inbursa said, without providing further details. For every share held in Grupo Financiero Inbursa at the date of the spinoff, shareholders will receive one in the new group, it said.

The move is pending certain government authorizations, Inbursa said, without giving a timeline. Fitch Ratings said of the initial announcement last year that it did not expect the spinoff to "significantly affect (Inbursa's) credit profile."

Inbursa said in January it was "waiting to see" before expressing interest in any potential bid for Citigroup's Mexican unit, put up for sale at the beginning of the year.

