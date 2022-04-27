Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on fresh bets

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Wednesday increased by Rs 17 to Rs 2,862 per quintal in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions driven by a firm spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for May delivery traded up by Rs 17 or 0.60 percent at Rs 2,862 per quintal with an open interest of 1,21,080 lots.

Marketmen said the raising of positions by participants amid rising demand from cattle-feed makers mainly influenced cottonseed oil cake prices.

