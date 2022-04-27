NTPC signs MoU with Energy Vault's gravity based energy storage system

NTPC Limited the largest power generating utility in India, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NRGV, NRGV WS) ("Energy Vault). The objective of the MoU is to collaborate and formalize a long-term strategic partnership for deployment of Energy Vault's EVx™ gravity-based energy storage technology and software solutions based on the outcome of a joint feasibility study. The technology also offers beneficial utilization of coal ash for manufacturing composite blocks for Energy Vault's gravity-based energy storage system.

Gurdeep Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of NTPC said, "As a large, integrated power producer, it is critical for NTPC to have a diverse clean energy portfolio to decarbonize India's economy. We have enhanced our renewable capacity addition targets to spearhead India's energy transition goals and we are focusing on Solar, Wind, RTC and Hybrid projects to achieve the targets. The collaboration with Energy Vault will help NTPC in furthering its energy transition goals through a sustainable approach by way of utilizing coal ash for manufacturing of composite blocks. Accordingly, this collaboration will also promote a circular economy."

"We are excited to partner with NTPC and support India's largest power utility in its clean energy transition," said Robert Piconi, Chairman, Co-Founder and CEO, Energy Vault. "Energy Vault's mission is to make sustainable, carbon free energy a reality and this announcement marks further advancement towards that goal with the expansion into one of the largest global markets for energy. Our collaboration with NTPC builds upon previously announced commercial expansions across multiple continents as we transitioned to a public company earlier this year."

(With Inputs from PIB)