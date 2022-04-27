Left Menu

Adani Enterprises incorporates wholly-owned arm for media related biz

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 16:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) on Wednesday announced incorporation of its subsidiary AMG Media Networks.

The wholly-owned subsidiary (WOS) will start its business operations in due course.

''The company has incorporated a WOS namely, AMG Media Networks Limited on 26th April, 2022, with an initial authorized and paid-up share capital of Rs 1,00,000 each to carry on the business of media related activities, including...publishing, advertising, broadcasting, distributing etc. of content over different types of media networks,'' AEL said in a filing to BSE.

AEL, a flagship company of Adani Group, is one of the country's leading business houses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

