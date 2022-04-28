Left Menu

Indian Hotels shares climb nearly 6 pc post Q4 earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2022 10:51 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 10:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The stock of Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) jumped nearly 6 per cent in morning trade on Thursday after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 71.57 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Shares of the company rallied 5.82 per cent to Rs 249.60 at the BSE.

On the NSE, it went higher by 5.83 per cent to Rs 249.50 apiece.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 97.72 crore in the same period of FY21, IHCL said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 872.08 crore, as against Rs 615.02 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses during the fourth quarter stood at Rs 894.16 crore, as compared to Rs 754.15 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

For the fiscal ended March 21, 2022, IHCL said its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 264.97 crore. The consolidated net loss was at Rs 795.63 crore in FY21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

