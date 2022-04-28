Sensex climbs 485 points on positive global cues; HUL, RIL surge

The Indian stock market's benchmark Sensex was trading 485 points higher in early afternoon trade on Thursday led by strong buying support in FMCG, energy and IT stocks as positive cues from the global equities boosted investors' sentiments. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 485 points or 0.85 per cent higher at 57,304.39 points at 12.19 pm against its previous day's close at 56,819.39 points.

Earlier, the Sensex opened in the positive at 57,296.31 points. However, it slumped to a low of 56,936.94 points in the morning trade. The markets firmed up at noon on positive cues from the European equities. The benchmark Sensex had lost 537.22 points or 0.94 per cent on Wednesday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 147.60 points or 0.87 per cent higher at 17,186.00 points. Hindustan Unilever surged 3.67 per cent to Rs 2222.90. The index heavyweight Reliance Industries was trading 1.99 per cent higher at Rs 2833.15.

Asian Paints 2.99 per cent higher at Rs 3242.50; L&T 2.64 per cent higher at Rs 1721.10; Infosys 1.98 per cent higher at Rs 1583.95; ITC 1.48 per cent higher at Rs 261.30; Nestle India 1.34 per cent higher at Rs 18470.90 and Power Grid Corporation 1.20 per cent higher at Rs 232 were among the major Sensex gainers. Only eight of the 30 scrips that are part of the benchmark Sensex were trading in the red. Bajaj Finance slumped 1.24 per cent to Rs 6633.50. HCL Technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel were among the major Sensex losers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)