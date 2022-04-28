Left Menu

Sensex climbs 485 points on positive global cues; HUL, RIL surge

The Indian stock market's benchmark Sensex was trading 485 points higher in early afternoon trade on Thursday led by strong buying support in FMCG, energy and IT stocks as positive cues from the global equities boosted investors' sentiments.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-04-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 13:01 IST
Sensex climbs 485 points on positive global cues; HUL, RIL surge
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian stock market's benchmark Sensex was trading 485 points higher in early afternoon trade on Thursday led by strong buying support in FMCG, energy and IT stocks as positive cues from the global equities boosted investors' sentiments. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 485 points or 0.85 per cent higher at 57,304.39 points at 12.19 pm against its previous day's close at 56,819.39 points.

Earlier, the Sensex opened in the positive at 57,296.31 points. However, it slumped to a low of 56,936.94 points in the morning trade. The markets firmed up at noon on positive cues from the European equities. The benchmark Sensex had lost 537.22 points or 0.94 per cent on Wednesday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 147.60 points or 0.87 per cent higher at 17,186.00 points. Hindustan Unilever surged 3.67 per cent to Rs 2222.90. The index heavyweight Reliance Industries was trading 1.99 per cent higher at Rs 2833.15.

Asian Paints 2.99 per cent higher at Rs 3242.50; L&T 2.64 per cent higher at Rs 1721.10; Infosys 1.98 per cent higher at Rs 1583.95; ITC 1.48 per cent higher at Rs 261.30; Nestle India 1.34 per cent higher at Rs 18470.90 and Power Grid Corporation 1.20 per cent higher at Rs 232 were among the major Sensex gainers. Only eight of the 30 scrips that are part of the benchmark Sensex were trading in the red. Bajaj Finance slumped 1.24 per cent to Rs 6633.50. HCL Technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel were among the major Sensex losers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
2
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022