Left Menu

Nepal conducts wide body test flight at second International airport

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 28-04-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 20:55 IST
Nepal conducts wide body test flight at second International airport
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC), the country's national flag carrier, on Thursday successfully conducted an ''operational performance test flight'' at Gautam Buddha International Airport, the country's second international airport, which will soon start operating international flights.

The NAC A330 wide-body aircraft took off from Tribhuvan International Airport here at 5 pm and landed at the Gautam Buddha International Airport in Bhairahawa of Lumbini at 5.55 pm, with a 10 minute delay.

The test flight by the wide-body Airbus at the country's second international airport built after 74 years of the establishment of the first one is termed as historic.

The establishment of another international airport is a really significant achievement for the nation, remarked Director General at Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal ( CAAN) Pradip Adhikari.

The wide-body aircraft has landed besides Kathmandu for the first time in the country's history. "It is a milestone for the country's aviation service sector,'' he added.

According to officials at CAAN, the domestic airport in Terai area as well as the Gautam Buddha International Airport will start operating for 18 hours daily from Friday.

Similarly, international commercial flights will also be operated at Gautam Buddha International Airport for 24 hours from May 16.

With the conduction of 'Operational Performance Test Flight' at Lumbini airport, we have disseminated the message that another international airport has come into operation and any airline company from across the world can fly in Nepal, said Adhikari.

The much-awaited second international airport formally came into operation on May 22, 2021. However, the international flights will be launched regularly at the airport from May 16 this year.

Jazeera Airlines has been given permission to operate its flight at the airport and has been making necessary preparations in this regard, according to officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
2
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
3
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
4
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022